Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, wife Lidiya welcome baby boy, see post here

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya have become parents to a baby boy. They already have a daughter, named Izza.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement. He posted a picture with ‘It’s a boy’ written on it with baby feet in the picture. No sooner did he make the announcement, that his industry colleagues congratulated the couple. Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Congrats Tovi and Lidiya !!! Little Izza must be super excited to have a baby brother !! Lots of love to your family from ours.” Director Santosh Sivan said, “woweee.” Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad, too, congratulated him and wrote: “Congratulations :)” Tovino’s many fans also flooded his comments section with good wishes.

Tovino was recently in news when he lashed out at right-wing organisations after they brought down a church built for the shoot of an upcoming Malayalam film, Minnal Murali. On May 24, members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal demolished the set as it was close to Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady, Ernakulum.

Lashing out at them, Tovino wrote in a Facebook post, “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.”

He had added that permissions had been sought from concerned authorities for the purpose. “And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others,” he added in his post.

Tovino has been part of many successful films, a recent one being Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which hit the screens in 2019. Directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal in the lead, the film became the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Tweeted about Mohanlal had written: “In just 8 days, Lucifer is in the coveted 100 crore club. This is truly humbling. As a result of your unwavering support, Malayalam film industry is being launched into uncharted territories. Well done Prithviraj and team L.”

Incidentally, it is also the third Malayalam film to make Rs 100 crore at the box office.

