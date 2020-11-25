Malayalam film Jallikattu is India’s official entry at Oscars 2021

Malayalam film Jallikattu will be representing India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. Based on a short story Maoist by Hareesh, the film has been directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

The film was chosen out of 27 films that included The Disciple, Bhonsle, Chhalaang, Eeb Allay Ooo!, Shakuntala Devi, Shikara, Gunjan Saxena, Chhapaak, AK vs AK, Gulabo Sitabo, Check Post, Atkan Chatkan, Serious Men, Bulbbul, Kaamyaab, The Sky is Pink, Chintu ka Birthday and Bittersweet.

Based on the controversial bull-taming event traditionally held in Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu explores ‘the reducing differences between man and animal’.

"There were a total of 27 films that had entered the race from Hindi, Malayalam, Oria and Marathi. The film which has been nominated by the jury to represent India at Oscars is Malayalam film Jallikattu. It is a film that really brings out the raw problems which are there in human beings, that is we are worse than animals," filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Chairman, Jury Board, Film Federation of India, told reporters in an online press conference.

Calling Pellissery a "very competent director", known for several critically acclaimed films like Angamaly Diaries and Ea Ma Yau, Rawail said Jallikattu is a production that the country should be proud of. "The whole film talks about an animal that has run amok. The film has been depicted wonderfully and it has been shot very well. The emotion that comes out really moved all of us to have it selected," he said.

Premiered on September 6 last year at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, the film has received widespread acclaim. Pellissery also won the best director trophy at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year. In 2019, Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was India's entry to the Oscars.