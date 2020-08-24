Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj dies at 95

Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj dies at 95

Malayalam filmmaker AB Raj, who made movies such as Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu, Pachanottukal, Kazhukan, has died.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

AB Raj has died in Chennai.

Noted Malayalam filmmaker A B Raj, also known as A Bhaskar Raj, who had been active in the world of movies for over three decades since 1951, died at his residence in Chennai on Sunday, film industry sources said.

The 95 year-old director died of cardiac arrest, according to his son-in-law Ponvannan. Raj is survived by three children, including noted actor Saranya Ponvannan.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death.Born in Madurai in 1925, Raj started his film career in the late 1940s under the guidance of T R Sundaram.He went to Sri Lanka in 1951 and during his 10-year-long stay in the islandnation, directed 11 Sinhalese movies, FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors’ Union said in a statement in Kochi.

Condoling his demise, FEFKA Directors’ Union said that the veteran filmmaker, whose parents belonged to Alappuzha in Kerala, had directed around 50 Malayalam films between 1968 and 1985. Kaliyalla Kalyanam was his first Malayalam movie.



Also read: Rupal Patel reacts to viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video: ‘I am humbled and honoured’

Sasthram Jayichu Manushyan Thottu, Pachanottukal, Kazhukan, Irumbazhikal, Light House and Thaalam Thettiya Tharattu are the other popular Malayalam movies directed by Raj.

Ormikkan Omanikkan, directed in 1985, was his last Malayalam movie. Raj has also directed Tamil films. Vijayan condoled the demise of Raj, saying he has made notable contributions to the Malayalam film sector.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JSW group to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha over 10 years
Aug 24, 2020 22:41 IST
172 countries engaging with global Covid-19 vaccine plan, says WHO
Aug 24, 2020 22:39 IST
Moderna plans to supply 80 million doses of Covid vaccine to European Union
Aug 24, 2020 22:35 IST
Haryana chief minister tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 24, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.