Mammootty’s ‘speedy recovery’ wish for Rajinikanth goes viral: ‘Get well soon Soorya Anpudan Deva’

Malayalam star Mammootty had wished a speedy recovery for Rajinikanth on Twitter and the tweet went viral. Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Mammootty had wished speedy recovery for Rajinikanth who was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who has worked with Rajinikanth in Mani Rathnam’s Thalapathi, had wished a speedy recovery to Rajinikanth on Twitter post which the tweet went viral. He had also posted a happy picture of Rajinikanth along with the tweet. Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo hospital, Hyderabad on Friday, due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. He was discharged on Sunday.

Mommooty had tweeted a picture of Rajinikanth and wrote, “Get well soon Soorya Anpudan Deva.” It has received 74.3 thousand likes and retweeted another 13.1 thousand times.

 

“Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him during Sunday afternoon before taking a decision regarding his discharge from the hospital, “Apollo Hospital had said in a statement on Sunday before his discharge.

Upon his admission, Apollo Hospital had said in a statement, “Though he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu surprises fans with new ‘khufiya shoot’, see pics

The Kabali actor had been shooting for ‘Annaatthe’ in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot had to be halted after some crew members tested positive for Covid-19. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of other people from the set had tested positive, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

