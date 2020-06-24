Mammootty sharpens his photography skills during self isolation. See pics

Actor Mammootty, who has always expressed his passion for photography, is putting the skill to great use during self isolation as he took to Instagram to share some pictures of his recent clicks. In his Instagram post, Mammootty shared his latest clicks of tiny birds and wrote: “Morning guests! #myphotography #oldhobbies #stayinghome #stayingsafe.”

Using a tripod and a telephoto lens, Mammootty clicked pictures of birds. On the career front, Mammootty awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam political thriller, One.

Directed by Santosh Vishwanath, One stars Mammootty in the role of Kerala’s chief minister. He was recently seen playing the role of a CM, after featuring as late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, in Telugu film Yatra. Mammootty had also played the role of chief minister in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi which released in 1997.

The film also stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy in important roles while Ishaani Krishna makes her acting debut.

The first look of One was unveiled last November. The poster featured Mammootty seated on a chair wearing glasses, a white shirt and dhoti. The name of his character is Kadakkal Chandran.

Recently, rumours emerged that One will be heading for direct OTT release. However, the makers quickly rubbished these reports. The makers confirmed their stand to go for theatrical release via a statement.

“We would like to bring it to your kind attention that we are not planning to release our movie One through OTT platforms. We are looking at a theatrical release of One once the pandemic situation settles down and we get back to normalcy. Taking a moment to express our gratitude and respect to everyone in the front line relentlessly working to tackle the existing challenges. Until then, let’s stay united in our distances,” read the statement.

