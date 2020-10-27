Man apologises on Twitter for issuing rape threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter: ‘Forgive me’

A week after a Twitter bully from Sri Lanka issued rape threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter over his interest to star in a biopic on spin legend Muthaiah Muralitharan, he has apologized for his distasteful remark and behaviour. The apology video has gone viral on social media.

After receiving stiff opposition for his interest to star in the biopic on Muthiah Muralitharan, who hails from Sri Lanka, a country that oppressed Tamils and treated them as minority, Vijay Sethupathi last week opted out of the project.

The rape threat tweet went viral and several people including celebrities like Chinmayi Sripaada condemned the behaviour.

In a video, the user said: “I posted the rude comment against Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter. I was mentally frustrated due to the sudden unemployment during this pandemic. Also, I was upset knowing that Vijay Sethupathi was involved in a film that glorifies someone who supported the Sri Lankan government during the civil war. I know what I did is wrong and I deserve a brutal punishment. I blurred my face because my identity would affect my family. I request Vijay Sethupathi to consider me as his brother and forgive me. Please consider my family and request Tamils across the globe and media to forgive me.”

Last week, Muralitharan in a statement said he hoped his biopic will only inspire a lot of youngsters but never did he expect it stir up a controversy. He went on to request Vijay Sethupathi to opt out of the project as he sees his involvement in the project as a huge hurdle.

Murali hoped the makers will continue making the biopic and not drop the idea.