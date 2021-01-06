Mani Ratnam resumes shooting for Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad

Sections
The entire cast and crew of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan got tested for Covid-19 before joining the sets. It was after everybody tested negative, did the team go ahead with the plan of resuming shoot.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:21 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Ponniyin Selvan will see a galaxy of stars including Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and many others.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has almost after nine months returned to a set to commence shooting for his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The shoot of the project has resumed after a long gap in a specially erected set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

A source from the film’s unit has confirmed to Hindustan Times that the shoot has resumed in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The project went on the floors in Thailand in 2019 December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. After wrapping up the Thailand schedule, the team suspended rest of the schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in this big-budget project.

The title poster of the film was released last January. AR Rahman will compose music; Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. While Sreekar Prasad will handle editing, Thota Tharani will take care of production design and writer Jeyamohan will pen the dialogues.

Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel. Eka Lakhani will take care of costumes while Vikram Gaikwad is in charge of the makeup. Brinda has been roped in for choreography while Sham Kaushal will take care of action direction.

The film is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. Siva Ananth is the film’s executive producer.

