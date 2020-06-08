Mani Ratnam to make his digital debut? Here’s what we know

Industry rumours suggest that veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to make his digital debut via a web series which will also be co-directed by Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren and Bejoy Nambiar among others. As per a report by Cinema Express, Ratnam is said to have been signed for a series, which will be based on Navarasas and will consist of nine episodes. Nine filmmakers are tipped to come together for this project.

The report added filmmakers such as Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren, Bejoy Nambiar and actor Arvind Swamy are a few among the nine finalised to helm the series.

The Roja filmmaker will direct one episode. Reportedly, part of the income from the series will be given to workers of Tamil industry, who have been unemployed since the last few months due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made from Mani Ratnam’s end. A source close to the filmmaker denied the news of Ratnam signing any digital show.

“There’s no truth in this news. He hasn’t signed any new project. He won’t because he has focus on Ponniyin Selvan, which will take up most of his time once he returns to shooting,” the source told Hindustan Times.

Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki’s epic Tamil novel of the same name, went on the floors in Thailand last December where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days.

Actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi took part in the first schedule. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

Aishwarya, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project.

