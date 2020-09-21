Sections
Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Shankar attend Mysskin's birthday bash, see pics

Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Shankar attend Mysskin’s birthday bash, see pics

A host of well-known Tamil directors came together to celebrate the birthday of Pisaasu director Mysskin. Names included Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Shankar and Gautham Menon.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:03 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Mysskin with Shankar and Gautham Menon at his birthday party.

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran and Gautham Menon among others attended a birthday bash that was organised for director Mysskin on Sunday. Pisaasu director celebrated his 49th birthday recently.

Also present were directors Shankar, Linguswamy and Sasi, actor-filmmaker Balaji Sakthivel and singer-composer Karthik. In the pictures that have surfaced online, Mysskin and his friends take part in cake-cutting ceremony.

On the career front, Mysskin will soon commence work on Pisaasu 2, which will feature Andrea Jeremiah. The sequel will be bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment. As per the statement, the shooting will commence from November. Meanwhile, the makers will finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

Mani Ratnam, Shankar, Mysskin, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and others pose for the camera.

“Proud and happy to announce our next production venture with renowned director Mysskin. A sequel to the 2014 blockbuster movie Pisaasu titled Pisaasu 2. Starring Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role,” read the statement.



The sequel will have music by Karthik Raja, eldest son of maestro Ilayaraja.

Also read: Saiyami Kher shares note on Anurag Kashyap, says he asked her to come to his house, assured her his parents will be there

Pisaasu is the story of a female ghost falling in love with a guy who was the last person to help her before she dies. The original starred Naga, Prayaga Martin and Radha Ravi in important roles. The film was extremely well received at the box office.

This will be Mysskin’s second sequel projects. He had recently commenced work on Thupparivaalan 2; however, he opted out of the project over budget constraints after shooting briefly. Following Mysskin’s exit, actor Vishal took over the reins of the project.

