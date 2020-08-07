Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj in talks for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is gearing up for the release of upcoming Tamil film Master, is all set to make his Telugu directorial debut with a yet-untitled bilingual project. As per reports, Mythri Movie Makers are in talks with the filmmaker.

As per Times of India report, a leading production house has already initiated talks with Lokesh. Sources have confirmed that Mythri Movie Makers has approached the filmmaker for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film.

Neither Lokesh nor the production house has made an official announcement yet. It is believed that the announcement will only be made after the release of Master, which stars Vijay in the lead.

In Master, Vijay plays a college professor while Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Recently, reports also emerged that Lokesh will direct Rajinikanth in a Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal International.Close friends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are teaming up for this project after three decades.

While it sources say that Kamal Haasan is producing the project, it is not known whether he will also be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. The duo were last seen together acting in Hindi film Geraftaar.

The project is expected to go on the floors in a few months. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is looking forward to the release of Annaatthe, which is being directed by Siva.

