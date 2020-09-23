Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj says the film will only release in theatres

Sections
Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj told reporters in Coimbatore that the Vijay-starrer will release only in theatres and there’ll be no change in the medium of release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:30 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay on sets of Master.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj on Wednesday confirmed that his upcoming Tamil film Master, starring Vijay in the lead, will only release in theatres as opposed to recent rumours about the film skipping theatrical release and heading directly to an OTT platform.

Talking to reporters in Coimbatore, Lokesh said that Master will release in theatres and there’ll be no change in that.

This is the third time someone associated with Master has clarified about the film’s release. In July, producer Xavier Britto said that he has no plans to release Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas.

In an interview to Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Xavier opened up about Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. “Master will only release in cinemas and we are ready to wait for everything to return to normal. We are eyeing Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 release but a final call can only be taken based on the coronavirus pandemic situation,” Britto said.



A couple of months ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the female lead.

Also read: Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam team to head to Italy for 15-day schedule in October

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Kamal Haasan next for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which was announced last week. To be bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International, the film is tipped to be a gangster drama. Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: “Another journey begins”. He also shared the announcement poster.

