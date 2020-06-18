Sections
Home / Regional Movies / ‘Can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child’: Meghana Raj remembers husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

‘Can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child’: Meghana Raj remembers husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana Raj called late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja ‘a piece of my soul’ in a moving note on Instagram.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 15:57 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Meghana Raj has penned a heartfelt note in the memory of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Actor Meghana Raj on Thursday remembered her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja in a moving note on Instagram in which she described him as a piece of her soul. The South star passed away due to cardiac arrest earlier this month,

“Chiru, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidant, my husband – you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul, Chiru,” Meghana wrote.

 

Sharing how much she’s been missing him, she added, “An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don’t walk in shouting “I’m home”. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can’t touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel.”



Sharing the news of her pregnancy, she wrot,e “You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me – a symbol of our love – and I’m eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours light up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side.”

Also read: Your Honor review: Jimmy Sheirgill puts family before principles in this gripping crime drama

Chiranjeevi and Meghana had tied the knot in 2018. Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with 2009 Kannada film Vayuputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year. Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections
Jun 18, 2020 16:18 IST
Maharashtra CM calls for low-key Ganpati celebration this year amid Covid outbreak
Jun 18, 2020 16:17 IST
App to help Pune police keep track of externed criminals
Jun 18, 2020 16:17 IST
Abhay 2 teaser: Ram Kapoor stuns as heartless murderer in Kunal Kemmu show
Jun 18, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.