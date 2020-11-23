Mohanlal begins shooting for Malayalam film Aaraattu, see pics from set

Actor Mohanlal on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he has joined the shoot of his latest Malayalam film, Aaraattu, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. This project marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, Aaraattu has a story by Udayakrishna, who had worked with Mohanlal in his runaway blockbuster, Pulimurugan. “Joined the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu. Directed by @Unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna,” Mohanlal wrote.

The rest of the cast and crew is yet unknown. Mohanlal, as per reliable sources, will complete this project in a single schedule without any major breaks. Having recently completed shooting for Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has now shifted all focus on Aaraattu.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The duo recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The project, which also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced.

However, Jeethu recently revealed he is going to put Ram on hold and finish working on another project in the interim. The new project turned out to be Drishyam 2, which will release next year.

Drishyam, the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will also star Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in the first part.

In a recent interview to Cinema Express, Jeethu Joseph revealed he made two changes to the script after revisiting it recently. He had opened up about the project while addressing students at a college.

“After completing the script, I gave it to some people to read. As per their suggestions, I made a few corrections, and then put the script aside to go and do other stuff. Later, I came back to it and took a second look at the script, and when one does that, one starts noticing some problems,” said Jeethu, adding, “I noticed that I had written a scene which required a crowd, and considering the current situation, it’s impossible to shoot that.”

