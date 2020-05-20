Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Mohanlal, Jeetu Joseph to reunite for Drishyam 2, project to kick-off post lockdown

Mohanlal, Jeetu Joseph to reunite for Drishyam 2, project to kick-off post lockdown

Malayalam crime drama Drishyam is to get a sequel. Work will begin on Drishyam 2 as soon as Government of Kerala gives a nod for shooting to begin.

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:24 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Mohanlal starred in 2013’s Drishyam.

The sequel to the highly successful Malayalam crime drama Drishyam has been commissioned and it’ll mark the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. As per a report by Asianet News, the project will take off post lockdown. An official announcement regarding the sequel can be expected to be made on Mohanlal’s birthday on Thursday.

It’s worth mentioning that Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The project, which also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced.

In a media interaction few weeks ago, Jeetu had revealed he’s going to put Ram on hold and finish working on another project in the interim. As per reports, this new project will be Drishyam 2, and it’ll go on the floors as soon as Kerala government grants permission to commence film shootings.

Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.



Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam film Big Brother. He was also recently seen in Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which has a sequel in the pipeline.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes online belly dance classes, instructor shares then and now pics

Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film, a political thriller, saw Mohanlal play a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. In December 2018, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Warm-ups taking longer, need till Feb to hit top speed: Dutee Chand
May 20, 2020 16:30 IST
Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.