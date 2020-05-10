Mother’s Day: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu share special message

Sections
On Mother’s Day, a number of celebrities took to social media to share messages and pictures about their mothers. Names include Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, R Madhavan, Tamannaah tp name a few.

Updated: May 10, 2020

By Karthik Kumar

Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, R Madhavan among others celebrated Mother’s Day with warm messages.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, actor Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu among others took to social media on Sunday to share special messages dedicated to their mothers.

Sharing an adorable video featuring adorable pictures with his mother, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Behind all our stories, there is always our mother’s story. Because that is where we all begin. Precious moments (sic).”

 

Actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram and wrote: “Greatest lesson I learnt from my mother is how to be simple even when you have lots. Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all the mothers in the world (sic).”



 

Mahesh Babu shared the pictures of his mother and his wife Namrata and described them as the two guiding lights of his life. “To all the phenomenal mothers out there. Happy Mother’s Day. Shine on bright (sic).”

 

Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted: “Every single time I come back home, my first question is – ‘where’s mom?’. Mummy, that’s a question I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of asking, because every time I see your face and hear your voice, I realize how lucky I am to be your daughter. No language can express the power of your unconditional love which you have always bestowed upon me. Happy Mother’s Day (sic).”

 

Actor R Madhavan tweeted: “Happy Mother’s Day to the most dynamic women I have ever known. A brave trendsetter who is responsible for the crazy respect and reverence I have for women. Love you Amma (sic).”

 

Filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla tweeted: “Few memories impact your life which stays with us throughout. Such were the ones I made with my mother. Always to cherish and remain. Miss you always Amma (sic).”

Composer Thaman tweeted: “The early morning photo session started this way. She had a very very tough journey all through her life. Sacrificed so many things just for us. Please give back whatever you have to her & there is nothing precious in the world (sic).”

