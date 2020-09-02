Motion poster of Vakeel Saab unveiled on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, watch video

The first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer in upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab was released on Wednesday in the form of a motion poster. The video was released to commemorate the actor’s 49th birthday.

The video introduces Pawan Kalyan’s character as Vakeel Saab, a lawyer. He’s seen holding a criminal law book in one hand and a lathi in the other. Going by the video, it looks like the film will be a highly commercialized remake of Pink.

The video opens by panning the camera on the photos of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar hanging on the wall of a courtroom. As Pawan Kalyan enters the frame, pages of criminal law book and the Indian Penal Code fly in the air. He’s all suited up in black and white.

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Pink. Pawan Kalyan, after a brief hiatus, has returned to acting with this project which has been directed by Venu Sriram. Being jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

Apart from Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India; the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

