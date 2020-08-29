Naga Chaitanya’s new film titled Thank You, announced on father Nagarjuna’s birthday

Actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is all set to team up with filmmaker Vikram Kumar for upcoming Telugu film Thank You. The project was announced on Saturday on the occasion of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s birthday. Announcing the project, Chaitanya wrote on Twitter: “Thank You. An expression that can be forgotten or when used right can mean more than any other there is. Thank You Movie. A story I’m looking forward to tell! With a team I’m really thankful I met.”

The project will mark the second-time collaboration of Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will return to the sets of his upcoming Telugu release Love Story from September 6. The team is all set to resume shooting. Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will be wrapped up in three schedules. The project went on the floors last September and it’s currently on the verge of being completed.

