Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi resume shooting for Telugu film Love Story amid pandemic

Actors Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi resumed shooting for their upcoming Telugu film Love Story on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers have confirmed that they’ve taken all the necessary preliminary precautions and are adhering to all safety guidelines set by the government.

The makers shared a few stills from the sets and everyone in the frame is seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. There were only an estimated 15 members on the sets. The remainder portion of the film will be wrapped up in a single schedule.

Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, marks the maiden collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. However, Kammula and Sai Pallavi are joining hands for the second time. The latter made her Telugu debut via Fidaa, which also starred Varun Tej and ended up as a blockbuster.

Talking about the project, Kammula told Times of India in a recent interview: “It’s a love story of a boy and girl who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.” He went on to reveal that the film will see Chaitanya speak in Telangana dialect.

“Naga Chaitanya has been trying to master the Telangana dialect for his part. He’s completely surrendered himself with great interest to pull off his part. Also, Sai Pallavi could spring a surprise for the audience. I believe the lead pair’s performances will stand out,” Kammula said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to be provided Y+ category security. Here’s what it means

The film, being produced by Ram Mohan Rao, will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will next team up with filmmaker Vikram Kumar for a Telugu project titled Thank You. The film was officially announced last month on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday.

The project will mark the second time collaboration of Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar after Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late Nageswara Rao in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more