Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Nagaon Police edits Radhe Shyam poster to preach social distancing: ‘Tried calling Prabhas but failed, sending message through photoshop’

Nagaon Police edits Radhe Shyam poster to preach social distancing: ‘Tried calling Prabhas but failed, sending message through photoshop’

Check out the interesting twist that Nagaon Police gave to the Radhe Shyam poster, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

An edited poster of Radhe Shyam shows the lead actors wearing face masks.

Actor Prabhas shared the poster for his first romantic film, Radhe Shyam, recently and the Nagaon Police put an interesting spin on it.

The image shows the lead actors in masks with text that reads, “Our perfect Radhe Shyam in 2020”, which then points to an inset where a pair is seen wearing masks and maintaining social distance. “Ask your loved ones to put Mask whenever they are out. We tried calling Prabhas but failed. Now sending the message through photoshop. @TSeries @UV_Creations @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @assampolice #RadheShyam #Prabhas20,” the caption read.

The first look of the romantic drama had Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a warm embrace, with Italian monuments in the backdrop. “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

 



Radhe Shyam is set to release in 2021. The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will also star Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi and Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is being co-produced by T-Series and UV Creations.

A trilingual, the big-budget film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu like his last few outings. It is being speculated that Prabhas will play a fortune-teller in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 more test positive for Covid-19, 15 cured in Punjab’s Mohali
Jul 11, 2020 18:53 IST
Champions League absence won’t cause panic in Man United: Solskjaer
Jul 11, 2020 18:51 IST
IIT Madras unveils Young Research Fellow programme for UG students
Jul 11, 2020 18:51 IST
Nagaon Police edits Raadhe Shyam poster to preach social distancing
Jul 11, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.