Nagarjuna completes shooting for Wild Dog with Himalayan schedule, see pics

Nagarjuna with Saiyami Kher during the shoot of Wild Dog in the Himalayas.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Friday revealed that he has completed shooting for upcoming Telugu film Wild Dog with the wrap up of the latest schedule in Himalaya where the team has been shooting over the last couple of weeks.

Wild Dog, which is being directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, sees Nagarjuna play an NIA officer. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Alia Reza and Mayank Parakh. “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic),” Nagarjuna tweeted.

Thanks to the Himalayan schedule of this project, Nagarjuna couldn’t be part of Bigg Boss Telugu for two weeks. His daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni filled in for him as special host.

The title and first-look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers last December. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The first-look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”

Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of Manmadhudu 2, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences alike.

Nagarjuna also has a project in Tamil. He had recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial project. He was roped in to play a very pivotal role. However, rumours have emerged that the project has been shelved and Nagarjuna had used dates he had set aside for this project for Manmadhudu 2.

