Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report

Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report

Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Wild Dog seems to have made way to direct-to-digital release, as claimed by several reports.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:05 IST

By Nagarjuna’s Telugu film Wild Dog to skip theatres and release on Netflix: report, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nagarjuna on sets of Wild Dog.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming Telugu film Wild Dog will skip theatres and release directly on streaming platform Netflix. The film, which has been directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, will see Nagarjuna play an NIA officer.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Wild Dog has been picked by Netflix India and will release on Republic Day, January 26. A report on Let’s OTT revealed that Netflix has acquired the release rights of Wild Dog.

The makers of the film recently completed the final schedule in the Himalayas. An excited Nagarjuna had posted on his Twitter page: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).”

 



Thanks to the Himalayan schedule of this project, Nagarjuna couldn’t be part of Bigg Boss Telugu for two weeks. His daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni filled in for him as special host.

The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers last December. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet. “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna had tweeted. The first look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”

Also read: Dhanush, brother Selvaraghavan reunite for Aayirathil Oruvan 2, see announcement poster

Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of Manmadhudu 2, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences alike.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
by hindustantimes.com
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Study unveils mystery behind clinging of developing cells together
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
China warns of retaliation for NYSE’s delisting of companies
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Himachal board exams from May 4
by HT Correspondent
2 Indian dog breeds to be trained by BSF in Shillong for border patrolling
by Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.