Namrata Shirodkar reveals new tattoo with names of Mahesh Babu and children, see pic

When a user asked her to show her tattoo, Namrata Shirodkr revealed the picture of her forearm with the names of her family written in Devanagari script.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:52 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chennai, Hindustan Times Chennai

Namrata Shirodkar is married to Mahesh Babu.

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar opened up on a lot of things in her latest Instagram chat with her fans. Among other things, Namrata revealed a tattoo on her forearm which has the names of her husband Mahesh Babu and children Gautam and Sitara.

When a user asked her to show her tattoo, Namrata revealed the picture of her forearm with the names of her family written in Devanagari script. The image shared by Namrata immediately went viral on social media. Throughout the lockdown, Namrata has shared several throwback pictures of her family from various instances of her life.

Mahesh Babu, too, is making the most of the quarantine time by being a cool father to his children. In one of his recent Instagram videos, he’s seen playing who is taller with his 13-year-old son Gautham. In the adorable video, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall. Soon, the actor challenged his son to see who is taller. Gautam couldn’t control his laughter. Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Height check!! He’s tall #LockdownShenanigans (sic).”

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office.



In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

