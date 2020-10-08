Nani resumes shooting for Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, teases with a picture

Actor Nani, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s serial killer thriller V, has resumed shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He has teased audiences with a picture from the sets.

“Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (sic),” Nani tweeted and shared a picture.

To be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

This will be director Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster. The film tracked the journey of a failed cricketer and his life post a nasty breakup. This will be Shiva’s second film with Nani after Ninnu Kori, which was a runaway hit.

Tuck Jagadish was officially announced last December with a poster. After briefly shooting earlier this year, filming had to be stopped when the coronavirus pandemic struck. The film was slated for release in December. However, it has now been pushed to next year and the makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Upon completing this project, Nani will commence on two more projects he has in his kitty. One of his upcoming projects is titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

As a producer, Nani has two projects in the pipeline. He recently commissioned sequels to HIT and AWE.

