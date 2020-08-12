Nani’s V likely to become first star-studded Telugu film to head for direct-OTT release

Actor Nani’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller V might become the first mainstream star-studded Telugu release to head for direct-OTT release. As per a report by Telugu 360, Amazon Prime has snapped the streaming rights of V for a whopping Rs 33 crore.

The report further added that V will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 5. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. V, which has reunited Nani with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna for the third time, also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The first glimpse of Nani’s character in the film was released recently. Nani plays the antagonist in the film.

When it was announced that Nani plays a negative role in the film, he took to Twitter and wrote: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party.” Nivetha Thomas plays the second leading lady. It’s her second outing with the filmmaker after Nani starrer Gentleman.

Nani was last seen on screen in crime comedy Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space with actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Nani is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. The shoot of the project has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also has a project titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

