Sections
Home / Regional Movies / Nani’s V likely to become first star-studded Telugu film to head for direct-OTT release

Nani’s V likely to become first star-studded Telugu film to head for direct-OTT release

Nani starrer V will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 5. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:32 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Nani plays the antagonist in V.

Actor Nani’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller V might become the first mainstream star-studded Telugu release to head for direct-OTT release. As per a report by Telugu 360, Amazon Prime has snapped the streaming rights of V for a whopping Rs 33 crore.

The report further added that V will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 5. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. V, which has reunited Nani with filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna for the third time, also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. The first glimpse of Nani’s character in the film was released recently. Nani plays the antagonist in the film.

When it was announced that Nani plays a negative role in the film, he took to Twitter and wrote: “He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But, this time it’s different. Your friendly neighborhood bad ass joins the party.” Nivetha Thomas plays the second leading lady. It’s her second outing with the filmmaker after Nani starrer Gentleman.

Nani was last seen on screen in crime comedy Gang Leader. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, saw him share screen space with actors Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arulmohan.



Also read: Mahima Chaudhry: ‘Subhash Ghai bullied me and told producers not to cast me, only Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt stood by me

Nani is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagadish. Being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies. The shoot of the project has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also has a project titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Doc held for molesting patient in Shirur
Aug 12, 2020 17:24 IST
Paine, Kohli best captains in the world right now: Faiz Fazal
Aug 12, 2020 17:23 IST
Standardised care likely to equalise testicular cancer treatments: Study
Aug 12, 2020 17:22 IST
West Bengal: Tigress gives birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri
Aug 12, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.