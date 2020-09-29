Nani to team up with Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya director for new Telugu project

Sections
As per a report, Telugu actor Nani will collaborate with filmmaker RSJ Swaroop, known for his Telugu thriller Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. It will be their maiden venture.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:55 IST

By Karthik Kumar, HIndustan Times Chennai

Nani recently delivered a hit with thriller V.

Actor Nani, who was recently seen in Telugu thriller V, is all set to team up with filmmaker RSJ Swaroop for his next yet-untitled Telugu project. Nani has already given his nod to the project.

With four projects currently in his kitty, Nani has hands full for 2021. His project with Swaroop, who rose to fame with the critically-acclaimed Telugu thriller Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya, will mark his maiden collaboration with the filmmaker.

As per the Telugu 360 report, it will be bankrolled by Matinee Entertainments.

Nani will commence work on his upcoming project Tuck Jagadish from October and will hope to wrap it up by December.



He will also soon begin work on Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Having previously worked together with Nani in Jersey and Gang Leader, the duo is joining hands for the third time.

Not long ago, rumours emerged that AR Rahman will most likely compose music for this project. Turns out, the makers have gone ahead and finalised Anirudh Ravichander.

Shyam Singha Roy, which is gearing up for Christmas release next year, is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

Nani also has a project with director Vivek Athreya in the pipeline. Vivek rose to fame with Telugu films Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura. This yet-untitled project is also expected to go on the floors next year.

As a producer, Nani has two projects in the offing. He has confirmed he will be bankrolling the sequels to successful Telugu films Awe and HIT.

