Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivn are holidaying in Goa, see pics

After ringing in Onam together a couple of weeks ago in Kerala, actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivn are currently on a holiday in Goa. Vignesh took to Instagram to share a picture from their vacation, which has now gone viral on social media.

“Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode,” Vignesh wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Nayanthara by the pool.

It looks like Vignesh’s mother is also on holiday with the couple. In another post, he shared pictures of his mother displaying child-like enthusiasm while in the pool and wrote, “The smile on your mother’s face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart. Nothing gives u more satisfaction & fulfilment than your parents’ happiness. the ideal Aim of life should be to keep your parents happy & content !”

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for the latter’s upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.

Nayanthara will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film.

Also read | Swara Bhasker says she is tired of being called outspoken: ‘I am always lying to people at film screenings’

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, Mookuthi Amman marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the editing and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of action.

Nayanthara also has an untitled Telugu project in the offing. Details about the film are yet to be made official.

Follow @htshowbiz for more