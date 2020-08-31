Nayanthara, boyfriend Vignesh Shivn are on a holiday in Kerala to celebrate Onam. See pics

Actor Nayanthara, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, has travelled to Kerala on a holiday with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn to spend Onam festival with her family. A picture from their trip has gone viral on social media.

In a picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn are seen stepping out of a chartered flight. The couple, who have been in a relationship for over three years, are expected to tie the knot soon.

Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for latter’s upcoming Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also stars Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara will also be seen in upcoming Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks director NJ Saravanan’s debut. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the editing. Nayanthara also has an untitled Telugu project in the pipeline.

