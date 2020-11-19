Nayanthara’s birthday celebration is all about cakes, balloons and sparkle, Vignesh Shivan shares pics

Sections
Nayanthara’s boyfriend and director-producer Vignesh Shivan shared a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebrations. See here.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nayanthara turned 36 on Wednesday.

Actor Nayanthara turned a year older on Wednesday and good wishes for the actor flowed in from all quarters. Her boyfriend, director-producer Vignesh Shivan, has shared pictures from her celebrations. The colourful pictures were all about cakes, balloons, lights and flowers.

Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote: “How sweeet!!! Such a lovely surprise from Amma, appa & Lenu Kurian the sweetest bro possible :)) our dearest chaaaach:)) missed being around yet happy.” The pictures show Nayanthara posing by the cakes, five in all. The place was done up with golden and white balloons. Written on the wall behind Nayanthara, with the help of inflated alphabets, was: “Happy Birthday Mol.” For the uninitiated, ‘mol’ is daughter in Malayalam.

 

Nayanthara was seen wearing a black printed midi dress with aqua green stilettos. On Wednesday, Vignesh had also shared a throwback picture from their Los Angeles holiday and had written: “Happy birthday to you #thangamey #hbdnayanthara #happybirthday #nayanthara.” Fellow actor Samantha Akkineni had also wished her on the occasion. Sharing a picture, she had written: “Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours. More power to you sister. Salute your strength and silent determination.”



 

On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film, Netrikann also shared a teaser of the film. Starring Nayanthara as a visually impaired person, it showed how a serial killer is trapped by the actor in the thriller.

Nayanthara, who turned 36 on Wednesday, was recently seen in a comedy, Mookuthi Amman. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “One of the reasons why Mookuthi Amman works wholesomely is because it isn’t a devotional film. It’s an out-and-out entertainer that never gets preachy to make its point. It takes the less controversial route to make its point on religious politics and fake god men while keeping the narrative as funny as possible. Unlike OMG: Oh My God or PK, Mookuthi Amman never gets too serious about its commentary on our blind faith in god and god men.”

