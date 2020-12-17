Nayanthara’s no makeup look in Netrikann impresses fans, see new stills

Actor Nayanthara’s no makeup look from upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann has impressed her fans on social media who have praised her attempt to look the character of a visually-challenged person. Going by the latest stills from the movie, Nayanthara has played the role with no makeup.

Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind; about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

The new stills from the movie surfaced online on Thursday and immediately went viral. A few Twitter users pointed out that her character with no makeup looks good.

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s live-in partner Vignesh Shivn as producer. He has produced the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. After the release of the poster, Vignesh was elated with the overwhelming response from all quarters.

Nayanthara plays a blind woman in Netrikann.

Directed by Milind Rau, the film also stars Ajmal Ameer in the role of the antagonist.

In a recent interview to a Tamil daily, Milind revealed that he was amazed by Nayanthara’s homework and research to play a visually challenged character.

Apart from Netrikann, Nayanthara also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in the pipeline.

Nayanthara also has a project with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline. Interestingly, Vignesh’s film, which is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. It will be the first Nayanthara and Samantha will be coming together for a project.

