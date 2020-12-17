Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Nayanthara’s no makeup look in Netrikann impresses fans, see new stills

Nayanthara’s no makeup look in Netrikann impresses fans, see new stills

Nayanthara, who plays blind person in Netrikann, will feature in a no makeup look in a major chunk of the film. Some of her pictures made their way to internet and fans can’t stop praising her look.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 15:25 IST

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times Chennai

Nayanthara in Netrikann.

Actor Nayanthara’s no makeup look from upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann has impressed her fans on social media who have praised her attempt to look the character of a visually-challenged person. Going by the latest stills from the movie, Nayanthara has played the role with no makeup.

Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind; about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

The new stills from the movie surfaced online on Thursday and immediately went viral. A few Twitter users pointed out that her character with no makeup looks good.

 



 

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s live-in partner Vignesh Shivn as producer. He has produced the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures. After the release of the poster, Vignesh was elated with the overwhelming response from all quarters.

Nayanthara plays a blind woman in Netrikann.

Directed by Milind Rau, the film also stars Ajmal Ameer in the role of the antagonist.

In a recent interview to a Tamil daily, Milind revealed that he was amazed by Nayanthara’s homework and research to play a visually challenged character.

Also read: Krishna Shroff posts pic with ‘bae’, ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams comments, ‘Dang u move quick’

Apart from Netrikann, Nayanthara also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in the pipeline.

Nayanthara also has a project with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline. Interestingly, Vignesh’s film, which is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. It will be the first Nayanthara and Samantha will be coming together for a project.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
by Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Google to add language capabilities to drive internet adoption in India
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Five crew members quit MI 7 after Tom Cruise unleashes second rant: report
by HT Entertainment Desk
US residents warned of severe snowstorm amid Covid-19 vaccination drive
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.