Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn dismiss reports about testing positive for Covid-19: 'We're alive, healthy, happy'. Watch

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn dismiss reports about testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We’re alive, healthy, happy’. Watch

Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivn shared a new video to dismiss speculation that the couple has tested positive for coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 13:29 IST

By Karthik Kumar,

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn have said they have not tested positive for coronavirus in new video.

Actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn have clarified that they have not tested positive for Covid-19, putting to rest all the rumours that have been doing the rounds for the last two days. The couple posted a fun video on social media as their response to the speculation.

The video was captioned: “And that’s how we see the news about us, the dear corona & ur wonderful designs with dead images of us! Hi we are alive, healthy and happy. God has given us enough strength & happiness to see the imagination of all you jokers and your silly jokes.” In the video, both of them are seen dancing to a song using fun filters.

 

On the career front, Nayanthara and Vignesh will soon team up for the latter’s upcoming Tamil film romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.



Nayanthara will also be seen in the Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan.

