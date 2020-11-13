Nazriya Fahadh all set for Telugu debut, cast opposite Nani in new film

Actor Nazriya Fahadh, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema and a few Tamil films, is all set to make her debut in Telugu with Nani in upcoming yet-to-be-titled project. The makers of the film, currently dubbed Nani 28, made the announcement on Friday.

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled a poster to announce that Nani and Nazriya are coming together for the project. Nazriya took to instagram and wrote: “So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team! Circle this date and tune in. Happy Diwali (sic).”

The poster added that the title of the project will be announced on November 21. To be directed by Vivek Athreya, who rose to fame with Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura, the project goes on the floors next month.

Nazriya, who got married to actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014, was away from the arc-lights for four years. She made a comeback with Anjali Menon’s 2018 Malayalam drama Koode and was recently seen in Malayalam thriller Trance alongside her husband.

Best known for her work in films such as Neram, Bangalore Days and Raja Rani, Nazriya turned producer with 2018 Malayalam action-thriller Varathan. She went on to produce films such as Kumbalangi Nights and C U Soon.

Meanwhile, Nani, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s serial killer thriller V, recently resumed shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish in Hyderabad.

