Netflix, Mani Ratnam collaborate for anthology film Navarasa, cast and crew announced

Netflix and Mani Ratnam will work together on an anthology film comprising nine stories.

Netflix India on Wednesday announced its maiden collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on upcoming Tamil anthology film, which will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

Netflix India took to Twitter and wrote: “Enna boss sollureenga? Honestly, we are star struck. 9 emotions, 9 stories, 1 epic anthology. #Navarasa, coming soon (sic).”

As per the poster shared by Netflix, nine filmmakers who will be part of this project are KV Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Halitha Shameem, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad and Arvind Swami.

Actor Arvind Swami makes his directorial debut via this project. He will also star in a short directed by Karthik Naren.

Over 15 actors have been roped in to be part of this project. Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi are two of the biggest names in the cast list. Other actors include Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simhaa, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna and Riythvika among others.

Bejoy Nambiar, who will be directing one short, took to Twitter to announce that Revathy, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj are part of his film.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

As per a statement, The Navarasa anthology of short films was conceived by directors Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan (co-founder, Qube Cinema) as an initiative that will raise funds to support those in the cinema industry who have been acutely affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The project is being produced under the banner of Justickets, in association with AP International and Wide Angle Creations as executive producers. All the talent and companies involved in the project have offered their services pro bono, with the sole objective of supporting the industry at large.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter