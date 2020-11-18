Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara’s birthday gift to fans is a thrilling video where hunted traps the hunter. Watch

On the occasion of the birthday of Tamil actor Nayanthara, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann (Third Eye) unveiled a teaser of the film. The actor plays a visually-impaired person whose path crosses with that of a criminal.

As the teaser opens, we hear Nayanthara’s voice-over telling us about how innocent lambs (citizens) are being targetted and killed by a shrewd fox. This continues till a brave lamb (Nayanthara) comes along and sets up a trap for the fox. Montages show people getting killed till Nayanthara’s character confronts the murderer. We see how she uses her instinct as she takes him on, her lack of eyesight failing to impede her plan. Her proverbial ‘third eye’ guides her.

Watch Netrikann teaser

Her boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan, wished her on birthday in advance, “May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy.”

Netrikann has been directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan.

Days before her birthday, Nayanthara saw the release of another of her films, Mookuthi Amman. The Hindustan Times review said about the film: “One of the reasons why Mookuthi Amman works wholesomely is because it isn’t a devotional film. It’s an out-and-out entertainer that never gets preachy to make its point. It takes the less controversial route to make its point on religious politics and fake god men while keeping the narrative as funny as possible. Unlike OMG: Oh My God or PK, Mookuthi Amman never gets too serious about its commentary on our blind faith in god and god men. There’s a lovely scene about one of the characters who studies in a Christian school and is slowly turning into a Christian. The subsequent scene questions those who forcefully convert people but the tone is not offensive. This approach is what makes it less controversial and RJ Balaji and his team of writers deserve praise for this effort.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter