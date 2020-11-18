Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Regional Movies / Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara’s birthday gift to fans is a thrilling video where hunted traps the hunter. Watch

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara’s birthday gift to fans is a thrilling video where hunted traps the hunter. Watch

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara plays a visually impaired person who is brave enough to take on a criminal on a killing spree. Watch the teaser unveiled on actor’s birthday here.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Netrikann teaser: Nayanthara plays a visually-impaired person in the film.

On the occasion of the birthday of Tamil actor Nayanthara, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann (Third Eye) unveiled a teaser of the film. The actor plays a visually-impaired person whose path crosses with that of a criminal.

As the teaser opens, we hear Nayanthara’s voice-over telling us about how innocent lambs (citizens) are being targetted and killed by a shrewd fox. This continues till a brave lamb (Nayanthara) comes along and sets up a trap for the fox. Montages show people getting killed till Nayanthara’s character confronts the murderer. We see how she uses her instinct as she takes him on, her lack of eyesight failing to impede her plan. Her proverbial ‘third eye’ guides her.

Watch Netrikann teaser

 

Her boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan, wished her on birthday in advance, “May God always bless you with all the goodness in this world ! Stay the same dedicated , sincere, hardworking person that you are ! & keep flying high! Happy birthday to you Thangameyyy.”

Netrikann has been directed by Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan.

Days before her birthday, Nayanthara saw the release of another of her films, Mookuthi Amman. The Hindustan Times review said about the film: “One of the reasons why Mookuthi Amman works wholesomely is because it isn’t a devotional film. It’s an out-and-out entertainer that never gets preachy to make its point. It takes the less controversial route to make its point on religious politics and fake god men while keeping the narrative as funny as possible. Unlike OMG: Oh My God or PK, Mookuthi Amman never gets too serious about its commentary on our blind faith in god and god men. There’s a lovely scene about one of the characters who studies in a Christian school and is slowly turning into a Christian. The subsequent scene questions those who forcefully convert people but the tone is not offensive. This approach is what makes it less controversial and RJ Balaji and his team of writers deserve praise for this effort.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Nov 18, 2020 10:41 IST
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Exit of smaller parties dented GA’s chances of regaining power in Bihar
Nov 18, 2020 09:19 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn
Nov 18, 2020 10:26 IST

latest news

Widow’s in-laws chop her nose and tongue for refusing to marry relative
Nov 18, 2020 10:43 IST
10 killed, 16 injured as trucks collide on highway in Gujarat
Nov 18, 2020 10:45 IST
Arpita, Aayush Sharma celebrate anniversary with pics, sweet posts
Nov 18, 2020 10:39 IST
BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains 2020 admit card released, here’s direct link to download
Nov 18, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.