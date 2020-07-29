New poster of Most Eligible Bachelor featuring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde out

Sections
The makers of Most Eligible Bachelor shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it the quarantine look of the most eligible bachelor and bachelorette. It stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Jul 29, 2020

By Karthik Kumar

Most Eligible Bachelor stars Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni.

The makers of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor on Wednesday teased fans with a new poster which features the film’s lead pair Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde.

The makers shared the poster on Twitter and captioned it the quarantine look of the most eligible bachelor and bachelorette. Being directed by Bhaskar, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Akhil and Pooja. The latter was last seen on screen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

 

The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film has music by Gopi Sundar. The makers were planning to release the film in May. The film has now been pushed to Pongal next year.



Akhil has pinned high hopes on this project. Desperate for a hit, the actor wants to prove himself badly after delivering back-to-back duds.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara gets 95 million views in 24 hours, that’s a Rs 2000 crore opening day

There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but once again these were merely rumours that are yet to be verified. Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

Akhil was last seen on screen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box-office. Despite showing a lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil will team up with his brother Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and father Akkineni Nagarjuna for a project next year.

