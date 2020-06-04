New stills of Nayanthara as goddess Amman from Mookuthi Amman go viral, see pics

The makers of Nayanthara and RJ Balaji starrer upcoming Tamil socio-religious satire Mookuthi Amman unveiled new stills on Thursday which immediately went viral on social media. The stills give us a glimpse of Nayanthara as goddess Amman, and she looks regal in this new avatar. In the stills, she’s seen with a Trishul in her hand, and clad in a red and green saree with matching accessories.

Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career. Talking about the film and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Nayanthara and RJ Bajaji.

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director NJ Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Aja Ghosh among others.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while RK Selva is handling the edition and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of action.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar will be next seen in her boyfriend-filmmaker Vignesh Shivn’s Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which will also star Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

To Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivn’s home banner Rowdy Pictures, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

