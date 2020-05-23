Nishabdam producer clarifies OTT release will be their last resort

Producer Kona Venkat has shed some light on the release status of his upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam, starring Anushka Shetty. He has clarified that they will only go for OTT release as their last resort.

Putting an end to rumours about Nishabdam being already snapped by Amazon Prime for direct OTT release, Kona Venkat tweeted: “Lot of speculations are being made on the release of our film Nishabdam in the media. We would like to clarify that ‘theatrical release is our top PRIORITY. If the situation isn’t favorable for a long time then our alternate would be to release on OTT platform”. Hope for the best (sic).”

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles.

The first look poster of Anushka Shetty’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled in September. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses through her art. In it, Anushka is seen gazing at something and painting it on the drawing board in front of her.

Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also plan to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is all set to be remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also stars R Madhavan in a crucial role.

