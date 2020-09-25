Nishabdham was shot at real locations around Seattle, says director Hemant Madhukar

Filmmaker Hemant Madhukar has said forthcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual thriller Nishabdham was entirely shot in real locations in the US and within a span of 56 days. The film is gearing up for its premiere on Amazon Prime on October 2. The film stars Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the title roles.

Nishabdham, has been shot completely in Seattle, USA. “The entire film was shot in real locations in the outskirts of Seattle, USA. It was all real locations and places. We didn’t have any sets. Even some of the cops shown in the film are the real cops who were taken on-board to shoot the film. We completed shooting the entire film in 56 days in two languages – shooting simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu,” Hemant said in a statement.

The story is centred on Sakshi (Anushka Shetty), a talented artist who is deaf and mute. She gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. The film is a suspense thriller. Nishabdham also stars Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen will be seen playing a key role.

Last seen on screen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nishabdam will be Anushka’s major release since Bhaagamathie, which is being remade in Hindi with Bhumi Pednekar as Durgavati.

Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star R Madhavan in a crucial role.

