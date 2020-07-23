Sections
Nithiin gets engaged to girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, set to tie the knot on July 26. See pic

Nithiin announced his engagement to Shalini Kandukuri on Wednesday by sharing a picture from the ceremony on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:23 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nithiin and Shalini get engaged.

Actor Nithiin on Wednesday got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri amid the countdown to their wedding on July 26. He took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans along with a picture from the ceremony.

Nithiin shared the picture with the caption, “Aaaand ENGAGED!!”

“The marriage will be held in Hyderabad on July 26. In the light of Covid-19 guidelines, it’s going to be a low-key wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse. The wedding festivities will begin soon after ashada masam ends,” a source was quoted in a recent report by Cinema Express.

Nithiin and Shalini during the engagement ceremony.

 



In February, Nithiin and Shalini had participated in a haldi ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was originally scheduled to take place on April 16.

 

“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” Nithiin had said in the statement.

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which was a blockbuster; Nithiin will now be seen in Rang De, which is scheduled to hit the screens later this year. Rang De, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, marks the maiden collaboration between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The Telugu remake rights have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father. Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project recently went on the floors and the team hopes to begin the shooting of the film soon. Nithiin also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty.

