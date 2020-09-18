Nithya Menen plays a singer in multilingual film Gamanam, see first look poster

Actor Nithya Menen, who was recently seen in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Breathe, plays a singer in upcoming multilingual film Gamanam. The makers released a poster on Friday, which introduces Nithya’s character as singer Shailaputri Devi. She’s seen performing at what appears to be a concert.

Shriya headlines the pan-Indian project which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Directed by Sujana Rao and produced by Cinematographer VS Gnana Sekhar, the filming of Gamanam has been completed and the project is currently in the post-production phase.

Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues of Gamanam, while the music is by Ilaiyaraaja. The rest of the cast and crew is yet to be officially announced.

Last seen on screen in Tamil thriller Psycho, Nithya Menen will soon commence work on her next project with Dhanush. Talking about her upcoming projects, Nithya recently told Hindustan Times, “This is easily the most exciting phase of my career. I have some really interesting projects lined up this year. One among them is a film with Dhanush. Right now, I can confirm I'm part of the project but can’t reveal more information.”

Nithya will also be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in an upcoming biopic, Iron Lady. Responding to reports about Iron Lady being shelved, Nithya said the project is still on and will soon go on floors.

“It’s a pre-production heavy film. Also, we are making a film that encompasses Jayalalithaa’s life from 16 till her demise. We are not taking a portion from her life and making a film on it. Priyadarshini (director) is very clear about what she wants to make, and she’s making sure we get all the clearance before we go to sets. Once we start shooting, we will wrap up the project quickly,” she said.

