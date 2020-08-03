Nivin Pauly’s Moothon sweeps major awards at New York Indian Film Festival

Nivin Pauly won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Malayalam coming-of-age drama Moothon, directed by Geethu Mohandas and starring Nivin Pauly, has bagged top honours at the New York Indian Film Festival.

An official tweet from the film festival’s handle read: “Congratulations to the #NYIFF2020 #AwardWinners at the 20th New York Indian Film Festival: 2020 Virtual Edition powered by @MovieSaints #BestActress #GarggiAnanthan #RunKalyani #BestActor @NivinOfficial #BestDirector @achalchitra #gamakghar #BestFilm #Moothon @geetumohandas.”

Moothon won the awards for Best Film, Best Actor (Nivin Pauly) and Best Child Actor (Sanjana Dipu).

Co-written and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Moothon had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival aka TIFF.

Moothon got a great reception at its world premiere. Following the overwhelming response at TIFF, Nivin Pauly had said in a statement: “The response to the film has been fantastic and the audience has really loved it. I am really overwhelmed to be a part of such a prestigious festival and the response received has doubled my happiness. As an actor getting validation is really motivating and I am happy everyone is appreciating my performance.”

The film, which recently premiered on Zee 5, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Moothon is about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshadweep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar. Alternating between scenes of violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and Lakshadweep.

