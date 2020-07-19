Nivin Pauly unveils first look of new Malayalam film Padavettu, see poster

Actor Nivin Pauly on Sunday unveiled the first look of his new Malayalam film Padavettu, which also stars Manju Warrier and Aditi Balan. “Conflict, struggle and survival. As long as humans are there, the fight will continue. Revealing the first look of Padavettu from Sunny Wayn productions. Written and directed by Liju Krishna,” Nivin tweeted.

The film marks the maiden collaboration of Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier. Interestingly, Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with her award-winning performance in Tamil film Aruvi, has been roped in to play the lead.

Deepak D Menon is cranking the lens and Shefeek Muhamed Ali is managing the edits. Govind Vasantha, who has won hearts with his songs in 96, will give music for the film.

Nivin currently has two more projects in his kitty, including Rajeev Ravi’s big budget Malayalam historical drama Thuramukham. The shoot of Thuramukham was wrapped up in January 2020. However, its release has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nivin also has a Malayalam film titled Bismi Special in the offing. The project was announced a few days ago and it also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi. He was last seen on screen in Geethu Mohandas’s Moothon, which received critical acclaim after being screened at several international film festivals. Moothon is about a 14-year-old boy, Mulla, who comes from Lakshadweep to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, Akbar. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

Alternating between scenes of bracing violence and heartbreaking tenderness, the film has been shot in Mumbai’s red light district of Kamathipura and Lakshadweep. Moothon has been co-written and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who has penned the Hindi dialogues in the movie.

