No direct to OTT release for Mammootty’s One, makers confirm film will head to theatres

Mammootty’s upcoming film One will not be release straight to digital streaming platforms. The makers have confirmed it will have a theatre release.

Updated: May 26, 2020 18:04 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

One stars Mammootty in the role of Kerala’s chief minister

The makers of Mammootty’s upcoming Malayalam political drama have confirmed that they have no plans of releasing their film on any OTT platform and will wait for a theatrical release. The makers confirmed their stand to go for theatrical release via a statement.

“We would like to bring it to your kind attention that we are not planning to release our movie One through OTT platforms. We are looking at a theatrical release of One once the pandemic situation settles down and we get back to normalcy. Taking a moment to express our gratitude and respect to everyone in the front line relentlessly working to tackle the existing challenges. Until then, let’s stay united in our distances,” read the statement.

Directed by Santosh Vishwanath, One stars Mammootty in the role of Kerala’s chief minister. He was recently seen playing the role of a CM, after featuring as late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, in Telugu film Yatra. Mammootty had also played the role of chief minister in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi which released in 1997.

The film also stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy in important roles while Ishaani Krishna makes her acting debut. The first look of One was unveiled last November. The poster featured Mammootty seated on a chair wearing glasses, a white shirt and dhoti. The name of his character is Kadakkal Chandran.



Mammootty was recently seen on screen in Malayalam period film, Mamangam. He had said in a media interaction that he accepted the project because he saw it as an opportunity to take history of Mamangam to audiences. Directed by M Padmakumar, Mamangam also featured Prachi Tehlan, Iniya, Unni Mukundan and Tarun Arora among others.

