No direct-to-OTT release for Ravi Teja’s Krack, makers keen to head for theatrical release

Actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu actioner Krack will only release in cinemas as the makers have clarified that they have no plans to head for OTT release.

Reacting to the news that Krack will directly release on OTT platform, director Gopichand Malineni told Hindustan Times that the “news is false”. “We have no plans for OTT release. We will wait for the theatrical release,” Malineni said.

Krack marks the third time reunion of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. The project also marks the second time collaboration of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan after Balupu.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, the film will see Ravi Teja play a cop. Recently, reports emerged that the film is a remake of Tamil film Theri, which featured Vijay as a cop. However, director Malineni clarified via a tweet that the film is not a remake.

The film’s first-look poster was released last November while the teaser was released earlier this year.

Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in pivotal roles.

Ravi Teja was last seen on screen in Disco Raja, which was directed by Vi. Anand released last December. The film also starred Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar and Nabha Natesh. Disco Raja, which was a science-fiction, based action drama, failed to click at the box-office.

After a string of flops, Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on Krack. It has to be seen if the successful combination of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni can deliver another hit to make it a hat-trick.

