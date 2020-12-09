Not doing any Silk Smitha biopic, Anasuya Bharadwaj clarifies

Sections
Actor-anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj has denied that she is working on a biopic on Tamil actor Silk Smitha. She tweeted to clarify the matter.

Dec 09, 2020

By Haricharan Pudipeddi, Hindustan Times

Anasuya Bharadwaj is an actor and anchor.

Television anchor-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj has denied reports about working in a Tamil biopic on yesteryear actor Silk Smitha. The rumour made the rounds after Anasuya recently posted a picture from her upcoming Tamil project and mentioned Silk Smitha as the reference.

After several reports mentioned that she’s currently shooting for the Silk Smitha biopic, Anasuya took to Twitter to put the rumours to rest.

“I am NOT playing #SilkSmita garu in any biopic. Thank you (sic),” Anasuya tweeted.

 



However, Anasuya is currently shooting for a yet-untitled Tamil project. The picture that she recently shared on her Instagram page is from this project.

 

Best known for her work in Telugu films such as Kshanam and Rangasthalam, Anasuya has upcoming Telugu projects such as Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in her kitty. She is also playing important roles in Krishna Vamsi’s Ranga Marthanda and Ravi Teja’s Khiladi.

It’s worth mentioning that a biopic on Silk Smitha was made in Hindi titled The Dirty Picture, which starred Vidya playing the role as Silk Smitha and earned her the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The film was directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

