Sections
Home / Regional Movies / On her birthday, Samantha Akkineni gets a cake baked by Naga Chaitanya, see pic

On her birthday, Samantha Akkineni gets a cake baked by Naga Chaitanya, see pic

On Samantha Akkineni’s 33rd birthday on Tuesday, her husband Naga Chaitanya baked cakes for her to celebrate amid lockdown.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:23 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Hyderabad, Indo Asian News Service Hyderabad

Samanta Akkineni turned 33 on Tuesday.

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for his wife, actor Samantha Akkineni, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. Samantha took to Instagram and shared a string of photos and videos from her birthday celebration.

In one image, Samantha sits in front of a pair of chocolate cakes, folding her hands in prayer. In another picture, she strikes a pose for a selfie with husband Naga Chaitanya.

 

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’



The actor also shared a clip of Chaitanya baking cake for her in their kitchen and captioned it: “Family.... (no points for guessing what I am praying for).”



Samantha is set to make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2. Samantha, who shot to fame as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in October 2017, and is a daughter-in-law of South Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

On the work front, she was last seen in the fantasy drama Oh! Baby. She also had a cameo in Manmadhudu 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Anil-Sridevi, Rishi-Juhi feature in photos of film sets from the 90s
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
Haryana PWD advises against use of ACs in offices
Apr 29, 2020 11:41 IST
100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.