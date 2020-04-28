On her birthday, Samantha Akkineni gets a cake baked by Naga Chaitanya, see pic
On Samantha Akkineni’s 33rd birthday on Tuesday, her husband Naga Chaitanya baked cakes for her to celebrate amid lockdown.
Telugu star Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for his wife, actor Samantha Akkineni, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. Samantha took to Instagram and shared a string of photos and videos from her birthday celebration.
In one image, Samantha sits in front of a pair of chocolate cakes, folding her hands in prayer. In another picture, she strikes a pose for a selfie with husband Naga Chaitanya.
The actor also shared a clip of Chaitanya baking cake for her in their kitchen and captioned it: “Family.... (no points for guessing what I am praying for).”
Samantha is set to make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2. Samantha, who shot to fame as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in October 2017, and is a daughter-in-law of South Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.
On the work front, she was last seen in the fantasy drama Oh! Baby. She also had a cameo in Manmadhudu 2.
