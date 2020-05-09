Sections
On Sai Pallavi's birthday, makers of Virataparvam release special poster, see it here

Viratparvam stars Rana Daggubati as a cop, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite. Being directed by Venu Udugala, the film will also star Nandita Das and Priyamani.

Updated: May 09, 2020 14:03 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Sai Pallavi plays a Naxalite in Virataparvam.

On the occasion of actor Sai Pallavi’s birthday, the makers of Virataparvam unveiled a special poster. In it, she’s seen sitting under what looks like a giant pillar that has communist symbol mounted on it.

Being directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das in key role. The film sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

 

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Rana plays a cop in the film while Pallavi will be seen as a Naxal.

In her recent interview, Priyamani confirmed she plays a Naxalite in the movie. “Yes, I am playing a Naxalite. It’s going to be a different kind of film altogether. The only thing I can share at the moment is that it’s a true story,” Priyamani said, confirming she’s also part of Venkatesh starrer Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran,” Priyamani said.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

The film marks Nandita Das’s return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap. “I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” Nandita said in a statement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.

