On Tamannaah Bhatia’s birthday, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet wish Baahubali actor

A host of actors from South film industries including Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and Shruti Haasan wished Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday on Monday. See pics here.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tamannaah Bhatia turned 31 on Monday.

A host of actors from south film industries took to social media to post pictures with and wish Baahubali actor Tamanaah Bhatia on her birthday. The actor turned 31 on Monday.

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently got married, wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happiest birthday dear @tamannaahseaks, hope your day is as wonderful as you are ! Stay blessed and have the best one yet. Wishing you love, health, contentment and lots of fab experiences.” She also shared a picture of the two actors together.

Samantha Akkineni shared a picture from the sets of her chat show, Sam Jam, and wrote: “Happy birthday @tamannaahspeaks honest, grounded with the most beautiful heart - wishing you a wonderful year love.”

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who works both in south film industries and Hindi films, shared a picture of the two together and wrote: “Happy bdayyyyy @tamannaahspeaks Happiness, love, laughter and green tea.”



Shruti Haasan shared a collage of picture with Tamannaah and wrote: “Happy birthday to my absolute favourite @tamannaahspeaks may this and the years to come be filled with love and light and fun and magic! You reserve the world you sweet sweet girl! Big hugs.”

Tamannaah had a tough 2020, as her parents and later she caught the coronavirus. While her parents got the virus in August and had to be hospitalised for 10 days, she got it in October. Despite being fit and active, she had to be hospitalised for five days.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said how it was not correct to assume that young people are less vulnerable to the virus: “Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet and exercise routine, the virus has made me weak. It reacts differently to different people. Whatever your age is, it can affect someone younger also badly like it did to me.”

She also spoke about not ignoring any symptoms, no matter how mild. “We often think, ‘Oh, it’s just a fever or I’m overworked hence the body ache, rest karne se theek ho jayega’. I also had been working out rigorously and thought my body was aching because of that. But most of us are only aware of the common symptoms. So, the earlier you address the issue, the better. The moment you feel unwell get yourself checked.”

Tamannaah, who was born and raised in Mumbai, she made her acting debut in a Hindi film before making it to greener pastures down south. In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, a lot was said about insider versus outsider. She had said in another interview with Hindustan Times, “I think this the worst phase that the industry is going through. It’s wrong and unfair to blame the film industry for anything and everything. Because we’re always in the limelight and spoken about it just becomes easy to make statements about it. There are good and bad everywhere.”

