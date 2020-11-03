Pa Ranjith’s Salpetta shoot wrapped up, team teases with a working still

Pa Panjith’s Salpetta is set in north Chennai, like many of his previous films.

The shoot of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil sports drama Salpetta has been wrapped up, its makers have revealed via a statement. The team has also revealed a working still which features Ranjith, cinematographer Murali and Arya during a scene.

Salpetta is a story set in North Chennai, a setting that Pa Ranjith had explored previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi. This film will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in North Chennai. Arya plays a boxer from a backward community.

Over the last 12 months, Arya has extensively worked out to build a ripped body for his character in Salpetta. Not long ago, he teased fans with his workout routine for the project in a Twitter post. He made doing a 150 kg squat look like a cakewalk.

Recently, rumours emerged that the project could be the Tamil remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a story of a boxer from the backward community.

Anurag and Ranjith had met a few months ago in Mumbai. The former has publicly admitted that he’s a fan of Ranjith’s work and that he eagerly looks forward to his films. However, Ranjith had eventually quashed these rumours by clarifying that Salpetta is an original story.

As per the industry grapevine, Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who has set great standards with his fitness in the industry.

Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing brahmacharya. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Arya currently awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centred on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

