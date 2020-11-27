Paava Kadhaigal teaser: Netflix’s anthology film explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships, watch

Netflix India on Friday released the teaser of their upcoming Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal, which brings together four filmmakers - Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan – for the first time.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology stars Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

The film, as per the makers, explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories.

Gautham Menon said in the statement, “Paava Kadhaigal is my first collaboration with Sudha Vetri and Vignesh to explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us.”

Sudha Kongara said, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love. It’s great that these incredible stories will reach viewers in India and around the world with Netflix.”

Talking about his collaboration, Vetrimaaran said, “I enjoyed making this anthology with Netflix as I was able to focus on telling the story I wanted to. The freedom of filmmaking I experienced with Paava Kadhaigal was fulfilling.”

Vignesh Shivan said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling. As a filmmaker, being able to tell your story to a diverse audience, alongside three respected directors who believe in your story as much as you do, is an incredible opportunity. This film explores the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalize.”

