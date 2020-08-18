Pawan Kalyan likely to star in Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Telugu remake

Actor Pawan Kalyan is most likely to star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, as per reports. In a report by Telugu 360, Pawan Kalyan is said to have given his nod already and an official can be expected to be made on his birthday, September 2.

The report further added that Venky Atluri, known for helming films such as Tholi Prema and Rang De, has been signed to direct the project. While Haarika Hassine will bankroll the remake, filmmaker Trivikram will present the project. The makers are apparently in talks with actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the other lead role in the film.

In March, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bought the remake rights, as per an Instagram post shared on the page of the original film. “Ayyappanum Koshiyum to come in Telugu too. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who recently produced Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has bought the Telugu remake rights,” read the post.

Directed by Sachy, the film tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

It’s worth mentioning that reports recently emerged that actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati will star in the Telugu remake. However, there was confirmation on this casting by the makers who are most likely going to make an announcement in September.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which had emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box-office, it had minted over Rs 30 crore.

